CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 941,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CRH traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 21,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. upgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

