Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Sells $227,823.41 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $227,823.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Len Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $269,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00.

Shares of CRCT traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,443. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.86.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRCT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after buying an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,576,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

