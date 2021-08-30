Critical Comparison: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) vs. Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zillow Group and Xometry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 6 18 0 2.62 Xometry 0 2 4 0 2.67

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $165.58, suggesting a potential upside of 71.87%. Xometry has a consensus price target of $83.94, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Xometry.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group 3.70% 3.63% 2.34% Xometry N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Xometry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 7.35 -$162.12 million ($0.42) -230.38 Xometry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Xometry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Xometry on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

