CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Down 7%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 2,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 240,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

