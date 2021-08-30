Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc engages in developing, producing, and marketing of chef-created, fully cooked, fully prepared entrees, and sauces. Its activity includes manufacturing and marketing prepared foods to the food service industry. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Sterling, VA.

