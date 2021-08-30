Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Motors by 658.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

