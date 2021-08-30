Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Shares of CI opened at $210.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.48. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

