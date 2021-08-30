Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.54.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBOE opened at $125.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.57. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

