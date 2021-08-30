Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 342 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

HSY stock opened at $175.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,696 shares of company stock worth $1,541,091 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

