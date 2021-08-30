CX Institutional Invests $32,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $17.22 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

