CX Institutional Takes $26,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $48,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

