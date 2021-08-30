CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Price Target Raised to $7.00

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $2.34 on Friday. CYBIN INC. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CYBIN INC. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

