Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after purchasing an additional 452,126 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

D stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 91,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

