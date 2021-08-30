Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.66 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $120.65. 213,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

