Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 999,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,797. The stock has a market cap of $261.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

