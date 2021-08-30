Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.5% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $353.20. The company had a trading volume of 240,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $372.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

