Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 460 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $77.71. 83,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,307. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

