DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $14.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $387.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.40.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.