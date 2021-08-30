Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DFIHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

