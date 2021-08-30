Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DFIHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.70. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Dairy Farm International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.