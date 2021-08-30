Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.85. Daseke shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 4,079 shares trading hands.

DSKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Daseke alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Daseke by 118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 521,942 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth $3,224,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.