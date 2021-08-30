Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.32.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.