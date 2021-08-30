DE Burlo Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MA Private Wealth bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of Stockton grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.51. The stock had a trading volume of 393,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916,041. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

