DE Burlo Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,090. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

