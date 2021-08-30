DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 25,506 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.29% of Packaging Co. of America worth $36,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 340.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 41.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,504,000 after purchasing an additional 216,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG opened at $151.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

