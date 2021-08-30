DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McKesson were worth $39,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in McKesson by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $201.12 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

