DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $30,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,565.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,577.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,466.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

