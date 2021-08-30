DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $44.03 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of The Hershey worth $44,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth $38,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,091. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $175.63 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

