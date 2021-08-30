DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 71,511 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 71,511 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

