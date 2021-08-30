DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 76,832 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 17.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,832 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $46,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,392,000 after acquiring an additional 127,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. reduced their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $137.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

