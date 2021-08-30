Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of DHER opened at €120.00 ($141.18) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

