Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $113.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,070 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

