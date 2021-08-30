Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

NYSE:DM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.13. 3,182,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,028. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 302.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $1,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,694 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $35,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

