Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $320.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$310.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.36.

NYSE SNOW opened at $297.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,473,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

