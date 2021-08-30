Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $192.23. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,995. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

