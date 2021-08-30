Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 637,300 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the July 29th total of 408,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.06. The company had a trading volume of 136,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

