Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the July 29th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HSSHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.67. 269,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,710. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Digihost Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company. It has operations in cryptocurrency mining for its own account, as well as providing hosting services to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as HashChain Technology Inc and changed its name to Digihost Technology Inc in February 2020.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.