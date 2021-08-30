Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

