Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Down to $83.34

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.34, but opened at $81.21. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 421 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23.
In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
