Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Down to $83.34

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.34, but opened at $81.21. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 421 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

