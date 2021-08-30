Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $749,087.08 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $749,087.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DIOD stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

