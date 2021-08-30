DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.11. DMC Global reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.09 million, a PE ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.72. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,132,000 after buying an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,430,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,633,000 after purchasing an additional 112,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in DMC Global by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,585,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

