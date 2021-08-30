Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $120.00 at UBS Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $90.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

