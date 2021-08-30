Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of DORM stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.18. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 41.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

