DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Up 8.1%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.58. 11,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 399,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

