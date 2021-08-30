DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Up 8.1%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.58. 11,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 399,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
