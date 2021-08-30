Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,226,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,633.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.56. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.09 and a 12 month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

