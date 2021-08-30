Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUOL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $120.10 on Monday. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $118.54 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

