Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.60

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 281397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

