East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,016 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EWBC traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

