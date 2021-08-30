Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $170.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.