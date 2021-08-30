Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:EGTYF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 224,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,864. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

