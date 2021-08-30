Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

